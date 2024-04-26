Bright future: Falkirk Council has seen a wave of applications to install solar power at schools and other premises
A large number of premises have lodged applications with the local authority to install solar power technology as the summer fast approaches.
The majority of the applications have been made by for schools, including Bowhouse Primary in Grangemouth, Avonbridge Primary, Larbert Village Primary, Kinnaird Primary in Larbert and St Margaret’s Primary in Polmont.
These applications have all been made by Ameresco, an energy firm which states it “deploys the best technology to generate energy more efficiently with lower carbon consumption”.
