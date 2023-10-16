Bright future: Falkirk area community centre switches to solar power
A community centre has been given the green light to making a cost effective switch to solar power.
Bainsford Hall Community Group lodged an application with Falkirk Council on September 1 looking for permission to install a roof mounted solar photovoltaic system at Bainsford Community Hall, David’s Loan, Bainsford.
Planning officers, acting under delegated powers, gave the proposal the go ahead on Friday, October 13.
According to the planning documents, the Smartly Energy system – which costs around £60,000 – will cut £5832 off annual electricity bills.