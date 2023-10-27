News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Bridgend native appeals for Winter Sleep-Oot volunteers to help the homeless

A West Lothian charity is looking for volunteers to help boost the production of its all-weather clothing to help those sleeping rough on the streets.
By Stuart Sommerville
Published 27th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Bridgend native John Keogh set up The Ootsider as a community interest company last year to manufacture all-weather coats which can double as sleeping bags.

He raised money initially with friends by holding a series of sponsored sleep outs last December.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Next month, he is hoping to raise more funds to make more coats with the Ootsider Winter Sleep-Oot on November 4 at the Gyle Shopping Centre in Edinburgh.

Most Popular
John (left) is hoping readers will join him to raise funds at the Gyle sleep-oot next month.John (left) is hoping readers will join him to raise funds at the Gyle sleep-oot next month.
John (left) is hoping readers will join him to raise funds at the Gyle sleep-oot next month.

John said: “Registration for the event is free; all we ask is that you raise as much as you are able to with a suggestion of £150 per person or £250 for a family of four, with all proceeds from the event going towards the manufacture and distribution of the Ootsider Sleeping Coats for folks sleeping rough in our communities.”

The first 30 people to raise £150 will get the use of a sleeping coat for the night.

John said: “We’d love readers to come along and join us at the sleep-oot to sample just some of what folks rough sleeping experience every night for long periods of their life.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“They won’t be completely exposed to the elements as there’s a canopy around the Gyle Shopping Centre in the section we’ll be sleeping in, so we’ll be dry.

Funds raised will enable John to donate more coats this winter.Funds raised will enable John to donate more coats this winter.
Funds raised will enable John to donate more coats this winter.

“However, we want to be as authentic as possible and get at least a small taste of what it’s like to sleep on the streets, and why we want to raise enough money for as many Ootsider Sleeping Coats as we possibly can.”

The Ootsider reinvests all net profits from the sale of its high quality outdoor robes to fund the manufacture and distribution of its Sleeping Coat to individuals sleeping rough – free of charge.

The coats are available for £150 and have become a firm favourite with outdoor enthusiasts. You can buy kids and adults sizes in a range of colours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John has been able to donate dozens of coats from money raised since last December.

If you are interested in buying an Ootsider coat contact the firm on theootsider.co.uk.

And if you’re up to the challenge, please register at the link theootsider.co.uk/gylesleepoot.

Related topics:West LothianEdinburgh