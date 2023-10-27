Bridgend native appeals for Winter Sleep-Oot volunteers to help the homeless

A West Lothian charity is looking for volunteers to help boost the production of its all-weather clothing to help those sleeping rough on the streets.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bridgend native John Keogh set up The Ootsider as a community interest company last year to manufacture all-weather coats which can double as sleeping bags.

He raised money initially with friends by holding a series of sponsored sleep outs last December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next month, he is hoping to raise more funds to make more coats with the Ootsider Winter Sleep-Oot on November 4 at the Gyle Shopping Centre in Edinburgh.

John (left) is hoping readers will join him to raise funds at the Gyle sleep-oot next month.

John said: “Registration for the event is free; all we ask is that you raise as much as you are able to with a suggestion of £150 per person or £250 for a family of four, with all proceeds from the event going towards the manufacture and distribution of the Ootsider Sleeping Coats for folks sleeping rough in our communities.”

The first 30 people to raise £150 will get the use of a sleeping coat for the night.

John said: “We’d love readers to come along and join us at the sleep-oot to sample just some of what folks rough sleeping experience every night for long periods of their life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They won’t be completely exposed to the elements as there’s a canopy around the Gyle Shopping Centre in the section we’ll be sleeping in, so we’ll be dry.

Funds raised will enable John to donate more coats this winter.

“However, we want to be as authentic as possible and get at least a small taste of what it’s like to sleep on the streets, and why we want to raise enough money for as many Ootsider Sleeping Coats as we possibly can.”

The Ootsider reinvests all net profits from the sale of its high quality outdoor robes to fund the manufacture and distribution of its Sleeping Coat to individuals sleeping rough – free of charge.

The coats are available for £150 and have become a firm favourite with outdoor enthusiasts. You can buy kids and adults sizes in a range of colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John has been able to donate dozens of coats from money raised since last December.

If you are interested in buying an Ootsider coat contact the firm on theootsider.co.uk.