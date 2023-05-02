News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago Monty Python star Michael Palin’s wife dies
3 hours ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
4 hours ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
5 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river

Bridge work: Falkirk Council spends £1.3 million to repair vital bridges across the area

Falkirk Council has invested £1.3m in the past year to repair, strengthen and maintain a number of bridges across the area.

By James Trimble
Published 2nd May 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 16:56 BST

Around 30 projects were undertaken, including the A801 bridge near Maddiston, the bridge extension on the B803 near Seafield, and the B805 near the Tesco at Redding.

The major investment across Falkirk involved structural refurbishments, improved safety barriers, extensions, as well as assessments and urgent extensive repair schemes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At the A801 near Maddiston, £180,000 was spent to line an existing end of life armco culvert with a new GRP liner which will extend the lifespan of the structure and ensure structural integrity.

Councillor Paul Garner with road and bridge design engineerJames McLean on the B805Councillor Paul Garner with road and bridge design engineerJames McLean on the B805
Councillor Paul Garner with road and bridge design engineerJames McLean on the B805
Most Popular

At the B803 Seafield bridge, £116,000 was invested to widen the carriageway over the Glen Burn and reduce the risk of accidents in what was a hotspot for collisions.

On the busy B805, near the Tesco Redding store, £75,000 was invested to improve the existing concrete retaining wall and increase its lifespan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Falkirk Council economic development spokesman Councillor Paul Garner said: “I’m sure residents will be pleased to hear about this significant investment in the

bridge network in the Falkirk Council area. This activity keeps the road network moving, prevents flooding and reduces the risk of accidents which are all really important to local communities.”

The Council is responsible for inspecting and maintaining 283 bridges and 177 retaining walls across the area.

The plan for 2023/24 will see a further £715k investment over the year and includes a bridge replacement at Muiravonside Cemetery, a footbridge replacement in Avonbridge and complete refurbishments of two footbridges in Bonnybridge.

Related topics:Falkirk CouncilTescoFalkirkCouncil