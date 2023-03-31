The eastbound carriageway will be closed from where the M876 splits from the M80 up to Junction 2 Glenbervie, from 8pm until 6am on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4.

The eastbound on-slip at Junction 1 Checkbar will remain open during these hours but the eastbound off-slip will be closed.

During this closure, traffic travelling east on the M876 will be diverted north to the M9 Junction 9 at Pirnhall, then onto the M9 southbound. This will add an estimated six miles and six minutes to affected journeys.

The works will take place on a stretch of the M876

To access Denny, motorists will follow the diversion via the A872 exit at the Pirnhall Roundabout, adding an estimated six miles and six minutes to affected journeys.

Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland’s South East unit bridges manager, said: “Urgent repairs are required on the expansion joint on the eastbound carriageway of the bridge

carrying the M876 over Drove Loan near Bonnybridge.

“We always avoid closing roads wherever it is safe and practical to do so, however the nature of these repairs means that carriageway and slip road closures are essential for the safety of road users and our operatives.

“Our advice is to plan ahead and allow extra time for your journey if you need to travel in this area on Friday night. We’re grateful to road users and local communities for their patience and understanding while we carry out these essential repairs.”