Brian Glendinning, 43, was in jail for more than two months in Baghdad after he was arrested at Basrah airport when he arrived to start a new job in September.

Dad-of-three Brian, from Kincardine, was detained on an Interpol Red Notice from Qatar over a debt owed to Qatar National Bank. He was freed after an anonymous donor stepped in and paid most of the debt and returned home on November 19.

He is now fighting to have his Lebanese cellmate, Hussein Yactine, 36, released after he was also jailed for a Qatar bank debt.

Brian Glendinning with wife Kimberly

Brian said dad-of-three Hussein, who has been in jail in Iraq for more than a year, helped him survive he horror ordeal. The pair still communicate frequently after Brian promised not to forget him.

Brian said: "Hussein doesn't have the support of his country, Lebanon. They don't have the clout or the inclination to help citizens wrongfully detained abroad and Hussein's helpless against this unjust process.

"I could easily have been in his shoes if it weren't for the legal and diplomatic efforts made on my behalf. I was lucky and I think everyone knows how unfair my detention was.

"It seems shocking to me that our country has supported Qatar's rise while they continue to violate international treaties and protocols on human rights issues.

"Hussein was such a support for me while I was in prison. I don't know if I'd have survived without him. Two months in Iraq prison was breaking for me and I can't believe he has already spent a year inside. These banks have no humanity and Brits should avoid Qatar at all costs.

"People have been jailed over as little as a few thousand pounds and nobody should ever think 'it can't happen to me'.

"Banks add whatever legal fees or interest they want and will quadruple the debt because they have jail hanging over your head".

When Brian was released from prison, Hussein put a handwritten note in his bag which read: "Congrats bro because you left from here. I'm really happy that you're going to your country to see your wife and kids. I hope you will never forget your friend, Hussein".

Interpol and extradition expert Radha Stirling, who represented Brian Glendinning, said she will be in touch with Hussein's bank and Qatar's Ministry of Interior.

She said: "Jailing debtors works for banks, or so they say. When debtors are arrested, banks hope that family members will bail them out but for the most part, family members end up spending their life savings on hefty legal fees.

"It's counter-productive but the bank would rather punish their customer than recover the funds owed. In most of these cases, the customer is already in touch with the bank, organising a repayment scheme but they are jailed anyway.