Brian Glendinning: Family of Fife man held in Iraq fear for his health

Brian Glendinning with wife Kimberly

Construction engineer Brian Glendinning, 43, took out a £20,000 loan from the bank in 2016, and was making monthly repayments but lost his job after he became sick and struggled to keep them up.

But he was arrested and detained on an Interpol Red Notice from Qatar over a debt owed to Qatar National Bank (QNB) when he arrived at Basra airport in Iraq on September 12 to start a job at a BP oil refinery.

Now his wife Kimberly says she fears for his wellbeing after Brian called her from jail in Iraq.

She said: “He’s not well. He has no energy. I really think he’s given up.

"The conditions are terrible. We’re trying to get paracetamol for him and some money.

"Everything has to be paid for by the prisoner but it’s difficult to even get it to him.

“It’s disheartening when you hear stories from others who have been jailed for over a year before eventually being exonerated and released. Brian’s in an extreme situation, it’s unimaginable and it could happen to anyone”.

Radha Stirling, the extradition crisis consultant who has been helping the family, said:” No family should have to go through this because a bank in the Middle East has decided to exploit their membership with Interpol.

“Anyone who takes out a credit card, bank loan or mortgage with a bank in the Middle East is at significant risk of being listed as a fugitive on the Interpol Red Notice database”.

Brian, from Kincardine, Fife, is now facing extradition to Qatar as his desperate family scramble to raise £40,000 to bring him home.

So far more then £21,000 has been raised. Last week his children called on David Beckham to support his release ahead of the World Cup at Qatar.

In a statement, they said: “We are asking everyone and anyone with influence and connections with Qatar to please help save our Dad.

"David Beckham is the international face of football, he agreed to a £10 million deal with Qatar to act as an ambassador for the country, and since Doha is hosting the World Cup this year, we just hope he may be able to use his position to convince Qatar to let our father come home.”