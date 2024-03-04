Brewing behind bars: Staff and inmates at Polmont YOI gain barista qualifications

Baristas one and all - staff and inmates of Polmont YOI proudly display their certificates(Picture: Submitted)

Four inmates and three members of staff at the YOI have been awarded SCQF level 5 qualifications after participating in a training initiative which saw the Scottish Prison Service working alongside the Access to Industry charity.

The partnership, which saw Polmont become the first prison in Scotlat to become an accredited training centre for the nationally recognised qualification, identified continued growth in the food and drinks industry and found an opportunity to provide certificated industry recognised training to those in custody, to increase their opportunities for employment.

Access to Industry provided two professional-grade coffee machines for the students, through funding from the Scottish Government’s CashBack for Communities programme, which reinvests funds recovered from the proceeds of crime into projects delivering positive futures for young people.

Vocational training staff at the YOI also went through the SCQF level 5 training to allow them to teach and assess for the course in-house.

Gerry Michie, Polmont YPI governor, said: “This is a great initiative. In gaining this qualification the women and young men carried out considerable research, gaining knowledge both about history and the origins of coffee, sustainability and Fairtrade.

“Improvements to their practical and technical skills, and their interaction and social skills were evident. It was a joy to see them learning and growing in confidence.”

The course covered areas such as the different types of coffees and other beverages typically served by a barista, and the history and origins of coffee.

Students were taught how to set up, operate, clean and close down specialist barista equipment, and had the opportunity to apply their knowledge and skills by preparing and serving different hot and cold beverages.

One of the inmates who gained the qualification said: “I enjoyed learning about coffee, and how and where it was grown and produced. I also enjoyed learning about the different varieties of hot beverages and how they were constructed.