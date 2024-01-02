Brave Grangemouth gym members splash into 2024 with Loony Dook
Hundreds of people took a dip in the cold waters below the Forth bridges for the annual Loony Dook on Monday, January 1.
Among them were Joda Quigley and husband John Denovan, who take part in the event each year. They were once again joined by members of Joda’s female only gym, Girlcode Box, for the 2024 Dook.
The Loony Dook at South Queensferry was conceived in 1986/7 as a joke by three locals as a possible New Year’s Day hangover cure. The following year it was decided to repeat the event for charity.
From 2011 it became part of the official Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations, however in November 2022 it was dropped as part of these celebrations.
But despite this, locals and those from further afield have continued with the tradition and entered the Forth on January 1 each year.