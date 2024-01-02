Brave souls from a Grangemouth gym were among the revellers who splashed into the New Year at South Queensferry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of people took a dip in the cold waters below the Forth bridges for the annual Loony Dook on Monday, January 1.

Among them were Joda Quigley and husband John Denovan, who take part in the event each year. They were once again joined by members of Joda’s female only gym, Girlcode Box, for the 2024 Dook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Loony Dook at South Queensferry was conceived in 1986/7 as a joke by three locals as a possible New Year’s Day hangover cure. The following year it was decided to repeat the event for charity.

Members of Grangemouth gym Girlcode Box were among the revellers taking part in the Loony Dook at South Queensferry on January 1, 2024. (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

From 2011 it became part of the official Edinburgh Hogmanay celebrations, however in November 2022 it was dropped as part of these celebrations.