Brand new look for Falkirk Round Table's Santa Sleigh thanks to team at coachbuilders Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis colleagues who were part of the team who built the new sleigh Robert Lapsley, Gary McClare and Derek Baxter with Santa and staff from Strathcarron Hospice. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

It’s been a busy run up to Christmas for the team at Alexander Dennis & Sons as they’ve had a very special job to do.

They were working hard to create a brand new sleigh for Santa ahead of his annual tour around the streets of Falkirk.

The Camelon coachbuilder has given the sleigh used by Falkirk Round Table for their annual fundraiser, which sees Santa and his helpers visit residential streets around the town.

Father Christmas and his Round Table helpers toured our local communities between December 1 and 19, bringing some festive cheer and a chance for local residents to support charities with donations.

A spokesperson for Alexander Dennis explained: “Every winter, Falkirk Round Table raises money for local charities by touring housing estates and attending events in the area with a Santa Sleigh – built all the way back in 2007 by Alexander Dennis volunteers.

"Since then, almost £250,000 has been collected to directly benefit local charities.

"We have continued to maintain the original sleigh, but with its increasing age it was decided that a new one was needed.

"Working with local suppliers, volunteers from our operations team have been able to design and build a new sleigh this year.”

This year, Falkirk Round Table were collecting donations for Strathcarron Hospice, Forth Valley Disability Sport and Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

The Round Table – and perhaps more importantly Santa – were delighted with the work done on his sleigh by the volunteers at Alexander Dennis.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Round Table said: “It has been a pleasure to take Santa round the streets of Falkirk again. Even more so in our brand new sleigh, built by the amazing team at Alexander Dennis.”

Santa and his brand new sleigh – along with three elves from Alexander Dennis – made a surprise visit to Strathcarron Hospice at the weekend after finishing their tour of the local communities last Thursday.