Branching out to raise over £10k for Strathcarron Hospice

Thanks to people from across the community Strathcarron Hospice has benefited by £10,600.

The money was raised from donations made after local businesses supported the hospice’s Christmas tree collection 2024.

For the second year, Strathcarron has invited people to sign up for the scheme whereby they hand over a donation and their Christmas tree is then collected from outside their homes.

Hundreds took part this year and all the trees were collected by drivers from a host of local firms before being taken to Sustainable Thinking Scotland’s base in Kinneil Estate, Bo’ness where they will be turned into a range of eco-friendly Boichar products.

The tea who turned up to support the Strathcarron Christmas tree collection. Pic: Contributed

Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron’s corporate fundraiser, said: “We would like to say a huge thanks to all the businesses who gave their time and resource to collect more than 500 trees across Forth Valley, Cumbernauld and Kilsyth.

“Our thanks also to the team at Sustainable Thinking Scotland C.I.C who will now process the trees and capture all their carbon from the atmosphere.

“Final thanks to everyone who booked on their tree and made a donation to have their tree uplifted and recycled – together we have all raised an incredible amount for the hospice helping those in need.”

Business across the area who volunteered resources and time included: AHC Tool Hire; AMR Log Cabins; Beatsons Building Supplies - Alloa; Central Skip Hire; IBT and Alltruck Commercial Vehicle Repair Ltd; idverde UK; FBS Plumbing Solutions; John Graham Metals - Stirling; MKM Building Supplies; Royal Mail - Stirling Delivery Office; O’Neill Trees & Timber Ltd; and Torwood Garden Centre

Anyone wanting to get involved and help the hospice in its festive tree fundraiser in 2025 should email [email protected].