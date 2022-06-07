Braes volunteers transform playparks for communities

While the coronavirus pandemic meant that an official opening could not be held for any of the new facilities, the new play equipment is now well used from early morning till evening, to the delight of the members of the community who came together to make it happen.

The Avonbridge and Standburn Recreational Initiative (ASRI) in 2017 was formed after a community consultation plan identified just how badly the playparks in each village needed to be improved.

The first phase of their campaign to get improvements was the installation of a £30,000 pump track in Avonbridge in 2020.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children are enjoying making use of the new playparks

Next came new play equipment in Queen Elizabeth Field, Avonbridge, and Fairview Park, Standburn.

The volunteer members worked hard to finding funds from various sources and also persuaded Falkirk Council, which owns the land, to get involved.

ASRI worked closely with members of the council’s estates development team and the council agreed to pay for drainage work on the Avonbridge site as well as installation of the new equipment.

It will also take on maintenance for both parks.

The funders included EB Scotland Scottish Landfills Community Fund, which was persuaded to lend support partly because of the way in which the park’s designs incorporated aspects of the area’s local history.

In Fairview Park, Standburn, the two ziplines, side by side, were chosen to represent the area’s strong connection to whippet racing and these have been incredibly popular with the children.

In Queen Elizabeth Field, Avonbridge, the giant spider web climbing frame represents the network of railtracks that were once so important to the area.

Before the final design was agreed there was a community consultation which allowed the children to choose much of the equipment in the parks, such as the very popular basket swings.

Their aim was to have something for all ages, including benches and picnic tables to encourage people to spend more time.

Each of the playparks is adjacent to the village’s primary school and nursery class which means they are not only visited before and after school but also during the school day whenever possible.

Matthew Coulter, headteacher of Drumbowie and Avonbridge Primary Schools, said: “I think it’s been a fantastic addition to our learning community.

“The children are often here first thing in the morning and later when their parents and grandparents come to pick them up.”

Principal teacher Lynn Mulvay added: “It also helps the children’s wellbeing and is a great way to allow them to socialise and interact outwith school.”

The play areas are also often used for outdoor learning activities – or as a reward for good behaviour and hard work as a ‘fun finish’ to the day.

For the volunteers who worked so hard over the last four years to make it happen, they are delighted to see the numbers of children enjoying the parks and hope that it will show others what can be done when members of the community get involved.