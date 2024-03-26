Braes tiny tots help with dog poo protest as they urge owners to 'pick it up'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The youngsters, along with members of Westquarter & Redding Community Project, decided to highlight the state of one path in particular behind the local nursery and primary school.

One mum, Laura Reynolds, said it is now so disgusting that many parents simply won’t take their children that way.

On Friday, members of the Project’s toddlers group joined forces with children from Westquarter Primary’s nursery class to make their point.

All ages at Westquarter And Redding Community Project get involved in clear up. Picture: Contributed

The organisers decided to do something to highlight the issue after reading lots of comments on Facebook about the state of the path the children have to navigate daily to get into school.

Sylvia Bradley, of Westquarter and Redding Community Project, said: “The path is daily used by dog walkers and there are some very inconsiderate walkers who don’t pick up after their dogs.

“So we decided to do something to draw attention to the problem and make folk aware.”

The group was given funding from FEL Scotland, an environmental charity that supports communities with practical projects that make everyday changes that are good for them and better for the planet.

In planning the event, the organisers asked Falkirk Council if they would clean the path for the walk, which they did.

Slyvia said: “The weans enjoyed the walk and learning about the impact on the environment.

“The rest of the primary school were asked to design posters and then 20 were selected to be used along the perimeter fence at the back of the school. These were put up on the Thursday.”

The group have thanked Homefronts Falkirk for their support with the signs and Falkirk Council’s cleansing department for its support.

The organisers also thanked toddler group leader Emma Donnelly for all her hard work, working closely with the primary school, Catriona Morrison, CLD, and Neil McCarroll from Multiply, as well as local councillors.

Speaking after the event, Laura said everyone who had been involved had done an amazing job.

She said: “I commend everyone’s efforts, especially Emma Donnelly, who brought the kids together for the Poo Protest – she went above and beyond.”