Braes High pupils benefit from Persimmon Homes donation
The Pupil Voice initiative at Braes High School has seen students shape their school in a way that empowers them to learn in the best possible environment. Following the recent success of fundraising to install a polytunnel and pergola to modernise their outdoor area, the students have now turned to the inside of the school.
The funding will be used to support students’ ambitions to modernise aspects of the building with features such as wall murals and wraps to bring indoor spaces to life.
The group received the £6000 donation through Persimmon’s Community Champions initiative, which supports charities and good causes in the areas the company operates in. The programme has seen more than £350,000 donated across Scotland in the last five years.
Jillian Shaw, Braes High deputy headteacher, said: “We are always incredibly proud of our young people and the pride they take in their school community and environment. We extend our gratitude to Persimmon Homes for their support with this pupil-led project and look forward to showcasing their creative developments in the new year.”
Neil Parry, Persimmon East Scotland managing director, said: “We are delighted to support Braes High School with funding for their Pupil Voice initiative, which has already had a positive impact on the school.
“Pupils and staff deserve a huge amount of credit for the work they’re doing and I hope this donation will help them to successfully deliver the next stage of their project.”