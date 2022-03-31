Braes group will have people walking on Drovers Trails thanks to funding

Avonbridge and Standburn Active Travel Group successfully bid for funding from Falkirk Council’s Community Choices programme and received enough public votes to obtain the cash.

The group has been working with Falkirk Council’s Ranger service, students from Braes High School, and service veterans from Scotland’s Bravest Manufacturing Company to create a new network of recreational routes in the Upper Braes.

Dave Cameron from the group said: “People feel that the main roads around here are too dangerous for recreational walking and cycling but the area does have quite a few quieter core paths and ‘C’ roads. Just adding a few signposts is enough to link some of these into circular routes that locals can explore from their own doorstep, ranging from an easy 4km up to a more challenging 14km.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rural location.

The Drovers Trails theme chosen for the network reflects how important the cattle trade was for the Falkirk area before the railways came.

From the huge Tryst fairs at Redding Muir near Shieldhill, and later at Stenhousemuir, herds continued their journey on drove roads through Avonbridge, Standburn and Muiravonside. Place names like Summerhouse, Standrigg and Standburn echo those times when drovers rented overnight grazing stands on their way.

Dave added: “The Braes was a major crossroads in the drovers’ time and again in the Industrial Revolution. There is a rich history for all ages to explore, with some lovely countryside and great views to enjoy along the way.”

“In class, Braes High School Art and Design students are already developing material for two public information panels, and senior Graphic Communication students plan to start designing logos and other graphics later in the year. The familiar green waymark signs are being supplied by non-profit Scotland’s Bravest Manufacturing Company, based at Bishopton.

“Thanks to Falkirk’s Community Payback team all the posts are now in place, ready for the signs to go on. Local walkers, cyclists, and riders should be able to start enjoying the Drovers Trails network this coming summer.

“It is great to see such a variety of community groups come together and bring a project like this to life.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.