Braes fundraising event for young train enthusiasts was right on track

Train enthusiast Stuart Leask came up with the idea of ‘train fest’ – where everyone could come together and play with trains – as a fundraising event for Brightons Village Hall.

And recently his idea came to fruition as the community facility hosted its first ever Traintastic event.

Stuart, who is five, led the planning for the event telling mum Amanda, who is a member of the hall committee, and the other committee members what should be done.

The fun play session saw young participants enjoy a giant wooden train track, arts and crafts, Thomas the Tank storytime, a Thomas movie, and even a souvenir.

Amanda said the day “proved very successful” raising almost £200 for the village hall.

She added: “Everyone was very positive and looking forward to us hosting another one!”

Someone looks like they are having fun

It was a great chance to play with a giant train track.