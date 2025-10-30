The 'Fat Controller' was in Brightons for the occasion.placeholder image
The 'Fat Controller' was in Brightons for the occasion.

Braes fundraising event for young train enthusiasts was right on track

By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Oct 2025, 16:00 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2025, 16:24 GMT
A train themed fundraiser which was the idea of a youngster from the Braes has been hailed a success.

Train enthusiast Stuart Leask came up with the idea of ‘train fest’ – where everyone could come together and play with trains – as a fundraising event for Brightons Village Hall.

And recently his idea came to fruition as the community facility hosted its first ever Traintastic event.

Stuart, who is five, led the planning for the event telling mum Amanda, who is a member of the hall committee, and the other committee members what should be done.

The fun play session saw young participants enjoy a giant wooden train track, arts and crafts, Thomas the Tank storytime, a Thomas movie, and even a souvenir.

Amanda said the day “proved very successful” raising almost £200 for the village hall.

She added: “Everyone was very positive and looking forward to us hosting another one!”

Someone looks like they are having fun

1. SFFH-Traintastic2-SCOTupload.jpg

Someone looks like they are having fun Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Enjoying the arts and crafts

2. SFFH-Traintastic3-SCOTupload.jpg

Enjoying the arts and crafts Photo: contribtued

Photo Sales
It was a great chance to play with a giant train track.

3. SFFH-Traintastic7-SCOTupload.jpg

It was a great chance to play with a giant train track. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
It's hoped another train themed event can be organised.

4. SFFH-Traintastic4-SCOTupload.jpg

It's hoped another train themed event can be organised. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice