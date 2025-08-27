Braes dancers bring home huge medal haul from 2025 World Lyrical Dance Federation World Championships

Three Braes dancers were among a team of five from a local dance school who enjoyed success at an international competition earlier this month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenagers, from Central Scotland Ballet School (CSBS), represented Scotland at the 2025 World Lyrical Dance Federation World Championships and brought home a staggering 11 world titles between them.

The quintet had each qualified at heats throughout the year along with a number of other CSBS dancers, however only the five chose to attend the three-day event in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team of five included Braes dancers Charlie Fleming, 13, from Maddiston; Rachel Higgins, 15, from Brightons and Iana Phillips, 19, from Hallglen. They took part in the competition alongside their teammates Georgia Rosenfeld, 15, from Torphichen and Jill Russell, 16, from Bathgate.

The three young dancers from the Braes who represented Scotland at the 2025 World Lyrical Dance Federation World Championships recently. (Pic: contributed)

Alongside their 11 golds and world champion titles, the dancers also managed to secure six silver medals, four bronze and another top ten placing.

During the competition, the dancers performed lyrical, jazz and acrobatic routines with a range of solo, duo, quads and group routines choreographed by coach Claire McAlister.

Amanda Clark, from CSBS which runs classes in the upper Braes and Linlithgow Bridge, said: “WLD run competitions throughout the year and dancers progress through a ranking system like in other sports. If they are placed within the top six they qualify to compete at worlds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of our other dancers also qualified, but they decided not to go to Belfast. The five who did go loved it.

All five dancers from Central Scotland Ballet School who competed in the 2025 World Lyrical Dance Federation World Championships - winning 11 world champion titles between them.

"They went with their coach and another chaperone. They have all competed across Scotland and in Blackpool, but it was the first experience for most of them competing in another country.

"It’s been a fantastic experience for them and they came back buzzing.

"There was only the five of them and we can’t believe how well they did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The group routines had been re-choreographed for a smaller group, which was new for them.

Iana Phillips with her medals from the 2025 World Lyrical Dance Federation World Championships.

"We’re so proud of them. To do that on a world stage is amazing.

"When competing on the Scottish circuit you see the same dancers in the competitions, so this has opened their eyes to seeing dancers from other countries and given them different performance ideas.

"They have all worked so hard and they are now really excited to do more.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dancers were world champions in 11 categories: lyrical squad for Pro/Am; lyrical quad under 18 open; under 18 level one lyrical solo (Jill); pro lyrical solo (Iana); jazz squad pro/am; under 18 level one jazz (Charlie and Jill); under 14 level two jazz solo (Charlie); pro jazz solo (Iana); under 18 intermediate acro solo (Jill); under 16 novice acro solo (Georgia) and pro acro solo (Iana).

Rachel Higgins with her medals from the World Lyrical Dance Federation World Championships

Their silver medals were for under 14 elite lyrical solo (Charlie); under 16 level two lyrical duo (Georgia and Rachel); under 18 level one jazz solo (Jill); under 16 level one jazz solo (Georgia); under 14 intermediate acro solo (Charlie); and acro squad pro/am.

There was bronze for under 16 level two lyrical solo (Georgia); pro/am lyrical duo (Charlie and Iana); under 16 level one jazz solo (Rachel); under 16 level one jazz duo (Georgia and Rachel).

Rachel placed seventh in the under 16 advanced lyrical category.