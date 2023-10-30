Dennis Kerr with family when he received a Provost Award in 2021. Pic: Michael Gillen

Denis Kerr did so much for the people and the village of Slamannan that locals have requested a memorial bench is placed in the parish church grounds in his honour following his death on October 23.

In 2021 his work to tidy up the church grounds and much of the surrounding area saw him nominated for a Provost Award which he received from the then First Citizen of Falkirk, Councillor William Buchanan.

Denis worked at Alexander’s as a coach builder from the day he left school. Following a stroke 30 years ago and fafter his recovery, he moved into the bus builder’s offices to work on the blueprints, going on computer courses to improve his skills.

He met his wife Margaret through her brother Jim and the pair were childhood sweethearts before being married for decades until Margaret died in 2018.

His family said: “He was the most amazing papa, dad, and father-in-law to us. Always there for us with love, hugs, support, and advice and couldn't ask for a better role model.

"He loved his time in Bo'ness Hospital always bantering with the nurses and they all loved him. When he was in the hospital instead of feeling sorry for himself, he started tidying up the garden in there.

"Even in his last days his sense of humour was there, telling the doctor he had man flu on Sunday morning the day before he passed.

“Every Saturday without fail he would go to the chip van and buy Nancy Johnston and Walter a wee fish supper and take it them and take the old yins to something on a Wednesday night. On Thursdays he called out the bingo numbers at the club.

“His granddaughter Bryony was the apple of his eye, and he was one of her biggest cheerleaders always buzzing for her achievements.”

Across the village, Denis was fondly remembered by all who knew him, including Nina Provan who said he was Mr Slamannan, adding: “A funny, caring man who did so much for others and his beloved village.”

Joan McWhinnie recalled: “Denis was the first to welcome me into the village. It was always nice to see him out in the garden or down at the churchyard. He did my garden and showed me how to plant bulbs and plants. He was kind, generous, funny and always like a good blether putting the world to right. RIP Mr Denis R Kerr.”

His love of bowling led to a long friendship with Robert Miller snr, who said: “I had a lot of good times with Den sitting on bowling committees and local council committees. He was a brilliant secretary and organiser. He was my playing partner when joining the bowling club and like his dad before him, took a keen interest in helping the youth of the village.

"I took part with him taking young players to inter club competitions – great days, great times, and his work with young bowlers paid off because this season a young player who went with us in those competitions is the club champion of this season. In my opinion Den was great company with a great sense of humour and a person with high Christian values.”

Another person with bowling memories was Bobby McCaffer who said: “He was the man who taught me how to throw a bowl, a brilliant bowling coach for the young ones in Slamannan. He had me hooked on bowls by 11 years old. A great man who nicknamed me Bobby bluebottle.

Amanda Potter said: “A man with a big heart a ready smile an amazing sense of humour a compassionate humble person would help anyone. I think that sums him up.”

While Sarah Woodward said: “A very much appreciated gentleman who put a smile on anyone’s face, and had time for everyone no matter what, the village has lost a one-of-a-kind man.”

Audrey McClure recalled the work Denis did with the youngsters in the village, saying: “He gave up his nights to become a youth volunteer. He loved being in the big hall with the kids. He loved being in the computer room showing them how to use it. He even had my Josh using a computer at two years of age.

"He loved volunteering to drive the village minibus to take groups to their outings, particularly the youth groups where we would go to paintballing, swimming, and many of the play scheme trips. Denis also loved taking the Wednesday old folks’ groups out on their regular trips and to their Christmas meals.

"He had a keen interest in all the village and laterally to the graveyard and the dyke brae where he went out endlessly and tidied it all up. Collecting free seeds out of the garden centres and planting them just so it could be nice for people to visit. He was a very proud man of the village.”

Leeanne Robertson said: “One of my favourite memories was when we started up Slamannan Environmental Acton Group, which saw the transformation of Blinkbonnie playpark and Blinkbonnie football park. Denis, Drew Easton and John Thom would get a wee tad excited at our Sunday meetings because I usually took homemade baking with me.”