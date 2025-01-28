Braes area house build plans put on the backburner for now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build new houses in the Braes area have hit a snag in the early stages as the applicant pulls his proposal off the table.

Jim Taylor lodged an application with Falkirk Council on November 13 last year looking for permission to construct two house on land to the north of Rosemead Terrace, California.

The proposal had been listed to be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers.

However, Mr Taylor withdrew the application on Tuesday, January 28.