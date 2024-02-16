Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The society’s biggest event in the calendar is its annual beer festival in the town hall.

First founded in August 2001, to coincide with the Bo’ness 400 celebrations – celebrating the date in 1601 that Bo’ness first opened as an official port on the River Forth – it has been held every year since, barring the Covid years of 2020 and 2021.

Like any event, it takes many hands to make light work of the two day event – from the 30 local businesses who sponsor a cask to the volunteers who set up and man the pumps and dismantle it all as the weekend comes to a close.

Last year's BRAAS Beer Festival raised £1500 for the Fair Day.

Last year, BRAAS chairman Rob Willox asked Bo’ness Fair committee members if they would be willing to lend a hand. In return, the event – whose proceeds support a local charity every year – would donate funds to the Fair committee.

The 21st Festival on October 20 and 21 last year was a huge success and BRASS presented a cheque for £1500 for the Fair Day coffers.

Rob, who runs his firm Webmedia Design, Mobile Apps and Virtual Tours from his home in Bo’ness, decided to go a step further to thank the Fair committee.

Working with the Fair’s web guru Robyn Adamson, he created a Fair app and it was launched on Monday.

Designed by Rob and Robyn, the new Fair app was launched on Monday.

As well as creating the app, BRASS has paid for its sponsorship for the first year.

Rob said: “I worked really closely with Robyn to bring everything Fair Day together in the one place, so it’s all right at people’s fingertips.

“From news and events to the lottery and contacts, the app has everything that’s on the Facebook and website pages – all under the one roof.

“BRAAS is sponsoring it for the first year so the Fair committee can trial it. We’re delighted to be supporting them as it’s no mean feat staging the Fair every year.”

Launched on Monday, it is hoped the new app will be a big hit with folk in Bo’ness.

Fair committee member Maria Ford said: “We were delighted to lend a hand at the beer festival last year and with the funds received. The app is the icing on the cake.”

To download the app, visit gomobi.uk/pwapp/6489d36120997/index.html.