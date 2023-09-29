Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bainsford outdoor space was given a tidy up and new look for Community Integrated Care’s client Martin Wotherspoon.

They spent Wednesday – in the wind and rain – painting, weeding and building new furniture.

Their efforts were part of the home improvement retailer’s annual B&Q Community Day – around 300 charities were also getting help from store colleagues up and down the country.

The garden of Martin Wotherspoon, centre, getting a makeover thanks to B&Q Falkirk colleagues. Pic: Michael Gillen

Paul Crisp, retail and property director at B&Q, said, “We support the communities we work in and local charities all through the year with fundraising and product donations, but in September we give an extra push and get our hands dirty. When I visit our stores around the country there’s always a great buzz about the volunteering projects. As the biggest home improvement retailer in the UK it’s important to me personally that we use our size and scale to give back.”

Martyn McKeown deputy store manager of B&Q Falkirk, said, “It’s great to be helping out Martin and Community Integrated Care, the whole team love putting their practical skills to use and when it’s to support a good cause it’s even better. Fundraising weekends in store are always fun but seeing a project completed by the team gives a great sense of satisfaction.”

Thanking them for their efforts, Sara Murphy, Community Integrated Care’s managing director for Scotland, said: “We are hugely grateful to the B&Q Foundation for taking the time to volunteer for our charity and transform the garden space at our Abbotsford Street service. There are so many fantastic wellbeing benefits that can come from having a beautiful and peaceful space outside to relax and enjoy nature, so we know that this will make a huge difference to the lives of the people we support. I am sure they will spend lots of time enjoying their new space.”