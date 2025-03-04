Boys' Brigade youngsters from all over UK gather in Larbert for finals of national competitions

By James Trimble
Published 4th Mar 2025, 16:20 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 20:54 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Members of Boys’ Brigade groups from throughout the UK gathered in Larbert’s Carronvale House to take part in the finals of three national competitions.

Over 150 different local BB groups have taken part in seven national competitions over recent months that The Boys’ Brigade runs annually.

Teams take part in a number of local rounds before reaching their regional final and then progress to the National Final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jonathan Eales, chief executive of The Boys’ Brigade, said: “The competitions help young people develop their skills and build confidence and allow them to meet other young people from across the country, who are all part of the wider BB family.”

Lord-Lieutenant for Falkirk, Colonel Charles Wallace DL, presents the 32nd Nottingham team with their award for winning the national Boys' Brigade chess competition (Picture: Submitted)Lord-Lieutenant for Falkirk, Colonel Charles Wallace DL, presents the 32nd Nottingham team with their award for winning the national Boys' Brigade chess competition (Picture: Submitted)
Lord-Lieutenant for Falkirk, Colonel Charles Wallace DL, presents the 32nd Nottingham team with their award for winning the national Boys' Brigade chess competition (Picture: Submitted)

Teams from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland contested the MasterTeam, chess and table tennis finals with 2nd Coleraine, 32nd Nottingham and 26th Leeds winning the respective competitions.

The newly appointed Lord-Lieutenant for Falkirk, Colonel Charles Wallace DL, on his first official engagement, joined Falkirk Council Provost Robert Bisset and Boys’ Brigade’s vice-president Alison Chambers to present awards.

Related topics:Boys' BrigadeLarbert

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice