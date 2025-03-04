Boys' Brigade youngsters from all over UK gather in Larbert for finals of national competitions
Over 150 different local BB groups have taken part in seven national competitions over recent months that The Boys’ Brigade runs annually.
Teams take part in a number of local rounds before reaching their regional final and then progress to the National Final.
Jonathan Eales, chief executive of The Boys’ Brigade, said: “The competitions help young people develop their skills and build confidence and allow them to meet other young people from across the country, who are all part of the wider BB family.”
Teams from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland contested the MasterTeam, chess and table tennis finals with 2nd Coleraine, 32nd Nottingham and 26th Leeds winning the respective competitions.
The newly appointed Lord-Lieutenant for Falkirk, Colonel Charles Wallace DL, on his first official engagement, joined Falkirk Council Provost Robert Bisset and Boys’ Brigade’s vice-president Alison Chambers to present awards.
