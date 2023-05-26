News you can trust since 1845
Boys' Brigade: Two Queen's Badges awarded at 2nd Larbert Company

A special presentation of the highest award in The Boys’ Brigade movement was made in Larbert Old Church.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th May 2023, 12:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 12:53 BST

Two members of the 2nd Larbert Company received their Queen’s Badges in a ceremony held in the church.

And for Euan George and Andrew McKinlay it was an extra-special honour as the pair will be amongst the last to become Queen’s Men, with those gaining the honour in the future to be King’s Men following the coronation of King Charles III.

The Queen’s Badge offers those taking up the challenge the chance to engage with the local community, take on responsibility, set personal goals, build self confidence and experience a sense of achievement.

Two of the last Boys' Brigade members to become Queen's men - 2nd Larbert Company members Euan George and Andrew McKinlay with their Queen's Badges
BB members must first have achieved the President’s Badge and at last week’s ceremony Ben Schofield was presented with his by Councillor Billy Buchanan who made all the presentations on the night.

Parents were at the event to applaud the efforts of all members of the company over the last session.

2nd Larbert Boys' Brigade,presentation, left to right, Captain Brian Allan, Queen's Badge to Euan George, President's Badge to Ben Schofield, Queen's Badge to Andrew McKinlay and Councillor Billy Buchanan who made the presentations.
