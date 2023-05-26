Two members of the 2nd Larbert Company received their Queen’s Badges in a ceremony held in the church.

And for Euan George and Andrew McKinlay it was an extra-special honour as the pair will be amongst the last to become Queen’s Men, with those gaining the honour in the future to be King’s Men following the coronation of King Charles III.

The Queen’s Badge offers those taking up the challenge the chance to engage with the local community, take on responsibility, set personal goals, build self confidence and experience a sense of achievement.

Two of the last Boys' Brigade members to become Queen's men - 2nd Larbert Company members Euan George and Andrew McKinlay with their Queen's Badges

BB members must first have achieved the President’s Badge and at last week’s ceremony Ben Schofield was presented with his by Councillor Billy Buchanan who made all the presentations on the night.

Parents were at the event to applaud the efforts of all members of the company over the last session.

