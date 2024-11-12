Boys' Brigade to host carol concert at Larbert church
A popular Christmas carol concert will again take place next month.
Falkirk & District Battalion of the Boys’ Brigade will host the event in Larbert Old Church on Friday, December 6 beginning at 7pm.
As well as lots of carol singing and some fun entertainment, the youngsters attending will be helping others.
They will be donating Christmas gifts and food the the KLSB community group when they meet in the church at Larbert Cross for the event which has become a regular in the calendar.
