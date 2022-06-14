Boys' Brigade: 8th Falkirk Company mark centenary - one year late

Sunday’s event saw old boys and families join current Company members for the celebrations which were delayed one year due to the pandemic.

The service in Bainsford Parish Church was be led by the Moderator of the Church of Scotland, Rt Rev. Iain Greenshields, assisted by Scottish Chaplain to the Boys’ Brigade, Rev Derek Gunn, who served as an officer of the company when he was the minister in Bainsford, Bill Mochrie, recently appointed as Honorary Captain after over 70 years of service to the company as a member, officer and captain, and Rev. Andrew Sarle, the locum minister.