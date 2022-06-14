8th Falkirk Company of The Boys' Brigade held their centenary parade and service on June 12 - one year late due to the pandemic.

Boys' Brigade: 8th Falkirk Company mark centenary - one year late

Members of 8th Falkirk Company of The Boys’ Brigade marked its 100th anniversary with a parade and church service.

By Jill Buchanan
Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 8:27 pm
Updated Tuesday, 14th June 2022, 8:29 pm

Sunday’s event saw old boys and families join current Company members for the celebrations which were delayed one year due to the pandemic.

The service in Bainsford Parish Church was be led by the Moderator of the Church of Scotland, Rt Rev. Iain Greenshields, assisted by Scottish Chaplain to the Boys’ Brigade, Rev Derek Gunn, who served as an officer of the company when he was the minister in Bainsford, Bill Mochrie, recently appointed as Honorary Captain after over 70 years of service to the company as a member, officer and captain, and Rev. Andrew Sarle, the locum minister.

The Company gathered in Waverley Street in front of Bainsford Primary School and marched along David’s Loan, Main Street and Smith Street to take their places in the Church.

1. 8th Falkirk BB Centenary

Members marched through the streets of Bainsford led by the Company colours

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

2. 8th Falkirk BB Centenary

Striding out along Bainsford Main Street

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

3. 8th Falkirk BB Centenary

All members and age groups in the Company were on parade

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

4. 8th Falkirk BB Centenary

Anchor Boys also marched with older members of the Company

Photo: Credit Image: Alan Murray Photog

