Boy pulled from river in life-or-death flood rescue

A child was reportedly pulled to safety from a swollen river yesterday, as flooded roads and rivers threatened danger in Falkirk and across central Scotland.

A boy who had fallen into the Luggie Water in Cumbernauld is said to have been saved from drowning after emergency services rushed to the rescue.

He is said to have been treated by paramedics on the bank after he was finally brought to safety in the early evening.

Meanwhile Falkirk Herald readers took to social media yesterday to warn motorists of roads across the district hit by floods, while numerous train services were badly disrupted.

In Letham village the river again burst its banks, and the Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge were closed to large vehicles.

While the heavy rain gave way to dry conditions today the Scottish Environment Protection Agency has a flood alert in place for Central Scotland.

The Met office predicts occasionally heavy rain sweeping across the area from tomorrow afternoon onwards, while the outlook from Tuesday to Thursday is for periods of rain and snow on Tuesday, sunshine and showers on Wednesday, then increasingly wet and windy conditions on Thursday.