Boxing clever: Falkirk business park's new gym plans still awaiting decision
An application to change the use of a unit at a Falkirk business park to create a gym is still being given a good going over by the local authority.
After lodging the application on February 12 and having it validated on Monday, March 18, Artur Aniolowski is still looking for permission to alter the premises at Unit 4, Granary Square, Bankside.
Facebook currently has a page devoted to Artur Boxing Gym, which offers boxing, kick boxing, fitness classes and personal training sessions at Granary Business Park.