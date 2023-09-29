Watch more of our videos on Shots!

However, as the community interest company prepares to celebrate its seventh birthday next month, founders Sean Kerr and Steve McQueen and their team hosted an event on Saturday to prove it!

The STS Bountiful Bo’ness Harvest event saw more than 400 people enjoying a taste of the team's produce.

Danielle Aitken, STS community wellbeing officer, said: “We were delighted with the number of people who attended the event and we hope they enjoyed the day as much as we did. We are grateful for their support and it was our way of saying thanks.

Steve, Danielle and Kimberley from STS get the barbecue going. (Pics: Scott Louden)

“We had various free activities available on the day, including a planting workshop, edible fruit and vegetable shaped cookie decorating, a Billie and Pete (Steve’s dog and cat) Letter Scavenger Hunt, bouncy castle, inflatable axe throwing and bowling alley and outdoor games. There were also other activities run by some of the local organisations who had stalls at the event.

“We also hosted a free community meal for everyone which included hotdogs, homemade chilli made with some of the great vegetables we grow on site, nachos, wraps and tacos. Tea, coffee, water, diluting juice and a selection of cakes and crisps were also served.”

Stalls were set up by local organisations that STS has worked with in the last seven years and local businesses. They included FDAMH, which has two gardening groups that use the site; TCV which runs a group on a Tuesday with Bo’ness Academy and a Green Gym on a Thursday; STS funder CVS whose funding enabled the Bountiful Bo’ness event; and Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group, one of the beneficiaries which receives fruit and veg donations every week from STS.

Danielle added: “We are grateful to the stall holders who joined us to promote their local organisations and businesses.

“We also want to thank our family and friends who worked as volunteer staff and our youth helpers – Brooke Aitken, Kimberley McGregor and Megan McGregor – who did a fantastic job.”