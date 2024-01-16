Boss of Larbert's Station Hotel hosts lunch with cash going to Strathcarron Hospice
John Black from the Station Hotel in Larbert raised over £2200 last year for Strathcarron Hospice by holding a lunch in his premises for the older members of the community.
Although he and his staff provided the tasty meal, those attending were asked to give a donation with all the money going to the hospice.
Now he plans to hold a similar event on Tuesday, January 30.
John said he was delighted to once again be fundraising for the hospice.
He said: “I had an uncle and a cousin who were in Strathcarron a few years ago and I’m happy to again do some fundraising for them given all the good work they do.”
John added it had been a great success last year and they were able to add to the tally through raffles, as well as a charity tin on the bar.
His family has run the hotel, which has been part of the community for almost 170 years, for over two decades and it is a popular spot for locals and visitors with its restaurant, bar and beer garden.
The first 40 over 65s who call in to the hotel in Foundry Loan or call 01324 557186 will secure their place on the day.
Strathcarron currently needs to raise £14,632 every single day to keep is vital services running and currently supports around 1400 people living with life-limiting conditions both as inpatients and in their own home.