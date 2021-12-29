Booster jabs on the rise in Falkirk and West Lothian council areas
More than 20,000 people in the Falkirk and West Lothian council areas received a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the week before Christmas, new figures reveal.
The booster jab rollout has been scaled up in recent days amid concern over the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK.
Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows 11,004 people in Falkirk received a booster or third dose in the week ending December 20 – the latest available data. That was up by nine per cent from the previous week. In total, 80,802 people in Falkirk had received a booster, 58 per cent of people aged 12 and over,
In West Lothian, 13,975 people received a booster or third vaccine dose, a rise of 32 per cent on the previous week. It meant 85,421 people had received a booster or third dose, at least 54 per cent of local people aged 12 and over.