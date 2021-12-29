Booster jabs on the rise in Falkirk and West Lothian council areas

Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The booster jab rollout has been scaled up in recent days amid concern over the spread of the Omicron variant in the UK.

Data from the UK coronavirus dashboard shows 11,004 people in Falkirk received a booster or third dose in the week ending December 20 – the latest available data. That was up by nine per cent from the previous week. In total, 80,802 people in Falkirk had received a booster, 58 per cent of people aged 12 and over,