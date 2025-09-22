Boost from The Asda Foundation to help fund Falkirk community centre upgrades

A Falkirk community centre has received a welcome cash boost thanks to a local supermarket.

Tamfourhill Community Hub is celebrating to the tune of £20,000 thanks to funding from The Asda Foundation.

The cash will be used to help the hub’s committee continue to upgrade the Machrie Court centre and keep it at the centre of the local community.

The local project was one of ten community groups across Scotland to receive a share of £165,495 from the Asda charity’s Local Community Spaces fund in its latest round of funding.

Pictured from left, Euan Stainbank MP; Irene Robertson, Falkirk branch community champion; Rebecca Nicholson, committee member; Pamela Grogan, committee member; Laraine Sutherland, committee chair; Lisa Angell, Falkirk branch manager; Ann Reid, committee member and Hazel Culbert, Larbert and Grangemouth branches community champion. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The fund aims to help revitalise local spaces where people connect, access vital services and build stronger communities, and those groups receiving the cash – including the Tamfourhill Community Hub – will use it to support the development, improvement and repair of community spaces across the country, ensuring they remain safe, inclusive and fit for purpose.

A spokesperson for the committee at Tamfourhill Community Hub, said: “The Funding will help the committee upgrade the floors and upgrade the male bathroom.

"Since the community took over the building we have been slowly improving the asset, without securing funding this just wouldn’t be possible. Funding is helping upgrade the building and making it more sustainable.

"The hub is a widely used resource for the community, these upgrades are ensuring the building stays within the community as a social focal point.”

Karl Doyle, Asda Foundation chair, said: “Community spaces that are safe and welcoming play a crucial role in bringing people together and supporting essential local services. However, we understand that many groups are facing challenges in securing the funds needed to sustain and improve these spaces.

“That’s why the Asda Foundation is proud to offer support through our Local Community Spaces fund, as well as our wider programmes. Our goal is to help strengthen community connections and tackle loneliness by enhancing the places where people come together."