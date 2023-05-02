Boost for Falkirk train users as ScotRail increases frequency of services between Glasgow and Edinburgh

The change – which runs from Sunday, May 21 – comes as ScotRail tries to keep up with customer demand, as more rail users look to take advantage of the service

outwith peak times, with Saturday the busiest day on the route.

From May 21, the service will be every 15 minutes in each direction from 8.45am to 5.15pm.

ScotRail is increasing the frequency of services between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk High Station

ScotRail service delivery director David Simpson said: “This is another step forward for Scotland’s Railway, as we continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The way people travel has dramatically changed in the past two years, and we are doing everything we can to provide the best possible service.

