News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
26 minutes ago Health unions back new pay offer for millions of NHS staff
36 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
3 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show

Boost for Falkirk train users as ScotRail increases frequency of services between Glasgow and Edinburgh

Services between Glasgow Queen Street and Edinburgh via Falkirk High Station will be increased to a 15-minute frequency on Saturdays in the latest ScotRail timetable shake-up.

By James Trimble
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:36 BST

The change – which runs from Sunday, May 21 – comes as ScotRail tries to keep up with customer demand, as more rail users look to take advantage of the service

outwith peak times, with Saturday the busiest day on the route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

From May 21, the service will be every 15 minutes in each direction from 8.45am to 5.15pm.

ScotRail is increasing the frequency of services between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk High StationScotRail is increasing the frequency of services between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk High Station
ScotRail is increasing the frequency of services between Glasgow and Edinburgh via Falkirk High Station
Most Popular

ScotRail service delivery director David Simpson said: “This is another step forward for Scotland’s Railway, as we continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The way people travel has dramatically changed in the past two years, and we are doing everything we can to provide the best possible service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The increased frequency between Edinburgh and Glasgow is a major milestone on the road to recovery.”

Related topics:ScotRailEdinburghGlasgowFalkirk