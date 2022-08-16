Boost for Falkirk district women's group to support mental health recovery

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rainbow Muslim Women's Group have been given a grant of £2500 to support and promote mental health recovery.

Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group develops informal, accessible social and educational opportunities for women from minority ethnic groups.

It is one of 13 organisations across Scotland to receive a grant from the Rural Community Engagement Fund, facilitated by mental health charity Support in Mind Scotland and provided by the Scottish Government.

The fund is specifically aimed towards people who face additional inequalities in achieving good mental health after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group, which is open to all races and religions and has the primary aim of helping women who are isolated in their local communities, will receive £2500 from the fund.

A spokeswoman from the group said: “Rainbow Muslim Women’s Group are extremely excited to be given this opportunity to create a difference and improve the mental wellbeing of the community in collaboration with Support in Mind Scotland.

"We have planned a wide variety of activities to create awareness regarding mental health issues.

"We have also planned to provide immediate practical support to avert people from slipping into crisis.

"We will be providing opportunities for people to relax in a non-judgmental environment where there are no language barriers, financial and social constraints.