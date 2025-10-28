Boom shakes the room in Falkirk town centre for good cause this big weekend

Top DJ Chris Boom is at it again – enlisting his pals to help him put on three days of sublime entertainment to coin in cash for a good cause.

Earlier in the year Chris and the crew raised money for MND Scotland at the Kaboom at Caboosh event, in Vicar Street, Falkirk.

This weekend the well kent face on the club scene is back on more familiar ground in his regular stomping ground of Cheerz Bar, in High Street, Falkirk, hoping he and his talented mates managed to make some more money for FDAMH (Falkirk's Mental Health Association).

Chris said: “There are going to be DJs, tribute bands and – for the first time – stand up comedians. There are 21 acts over the three days.”

Top DJ Chris Boom has invited his friends and colleagues to put on a heck of a show over three days at Cheerz Bar this weekend (Picture: Submitted)

First up on Friday, October 31 there is Aiden Gorden (3pm to 4pm), Cairen Boyle (4pm to 5pm), Scot Baxter (5pm to 6pm), Scottie Law (6pm to 7pm), Sean Mearns (7pm to 8pm), Chris Boom (8pm to 9pm) and then karaoke from 9pm to 1am.

Then on Saturday, November 1, Cammy 6 stars from 1pm to 2pm, Gareth Willows (2pm to 2.45pm), Steff Little (2.45pm to 3.30pm), Keith Lawless (3.30pm to 4.10pm), Jordan Irwin (4.15pm to 5pm) Abba Tribute (5pm to 7pm), Raymond (7pm to 9pm) and Mark Spiers (9pm to 1am).

Finally, Sunday sees Aiden Gordon (1pm to 2.30pm), Chris Boom and Graham (2.30pm to 3pm, Andy Bell and Comedy Guys (3pm to 4.45pm), Steven Fawcett (4.45pm to 5.45pm), DJ GTA (5.45pm to 6.45pm) and Karaoke from 6.45pm to late.

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

