Originally from Cumbernauld, he has lived in Denny for a number of years and his latest novel, Sadie, Call the Polis, is set in the town.

The event is on November 17 from 6pm when the “larger than life” author will be talking about his new book and his experiences as an author.

He is best known for Happiness Is Wasted On Me - billed as” a coming of age novel for adults set in Scotland’s infamous new town Cumbernauld during the 90s”.

Author Kirkland Ciccone will visit Denny Library later this month

Reviews included “a book that you know immediately will stick in the mind; a book that gets under the skin; a book that stands out from the crowd; a book you might even find time to come back to and read again one day.”