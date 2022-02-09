Book a special date with your local library

Stock photo.

Head along to any of West Lothian Council’s 14 community libraries between 10am and 3pm to find out more about their services. They have lots to offer for people of all ages, with clubs, activities, digital resources and much more, in addition to a wide selection of books.

Friendly and knowledgeable staff will be on hand for anyone who needs advice or support, with all current Covid guidance in place for the safety of staff and visitors.

To find your local library, please visit www.westlothian.gov.uk/libraries.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Executive councillor for culture and leisure Andrew McGuire said: “Our local libraries offer so much for local residents these days, and our open day is a great chance to find out more. In addition to stocking all the bestsellers, you can also go online for free, attend a club, take the kids along for a Bookbug session and so much more.”

She added: “The service provided by libraries doesn’t just stop at the door; you can also use our new cloudLibrary app to manage your borrowings on the go, access free ebooks, etalkingbooks and magazines, and vulnerable residents can get books delivered via the Food Train using our Homebound service.

“The best resource of all is usually the helpful and well-informed library staff, who are great at signposting you to all the services on offer. Head along to your local library on 24 February to see all the interesting and fun things it has to offer you.”

All West Lothian libraries will have special displays showcasing special services on offer, including: the Playlist for life, an initiative that supports music to prompt memories; the Bookbug library challenge to encourage children from birth to seven to read; and Kindness trees, your opportunity to tell us what libraries mean to you.