Bonnybridge youth football squad's Falkirk Wheel walk coins in cash for Strathcarron Hospice

Members of a youth football team stepped up to the challenge of a trek from their Bonnybridge home to the famous Falkirk Wheel and back again.

Bonnybridge Youths FC 2016, made up of players under the age of eight, raised £400 for Strathcarron Hospice through the sponsored walk, which saw the children and their families take on the seven mile round trip.

The walk raised over £1300 for team funds and it was decided to donate 30 per cent of this excellent total to a local charity.