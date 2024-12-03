Bonnybridge youth football squad's Falkirk Wheel walk coins in cash for Strathcarron Hospice

By James Trimble
Published 3rd Dec 2024, 14:29 BST
Members of a youth football team stepped up to the challenge of a trek from their Bonnybridge home to the famous Falkirk Wheel and back again.

Bonnybridge Youths FC 2016, made up of players under the age of eight, raised £400 for Strathcarron Hospice through the sponsored walk, which saw the children and their families take on the seven mile round trip.

The walk raised over £1300 for team funds and it was decided to donate 30 per cent of this excellent total to a local charity.

Related topics:Strathcarron Hospice
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice