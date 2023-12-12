Over 80 youngsters didn’t let torrential rain stop them from the important task of posting their letters to Santa.

A very special postbox was in Bonnybridge’s Memorial Park on Sunday to allow children to send off their letters in plenty of time for Father Christmas to get busy ensuring their wishes can come true on December 25 – as long as they could also confirm that they have been good this year.

Organised by Councillor Billy Buchanan, along with Freddie the Elf, better known as George Lees, around 81 youngsters turned out in the very damp weather to use the Santa postbox.

Thanks to the generosity of local funeral undertaker Graeme Easton, every child posting a letter was also given a Christmas t-shirt.

Bonnybridge gala queen AJ Newton and lots of other youngsters braved the rain for Sunday's event. Pic: Contributed

Bonnybridge gala queen AJ Newton continued with her festive duties by turning up to ensure that all the letters were safely posted.