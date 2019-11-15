Bonnybridge singer Jasmin Milne delights award audience

A young Bonnybridge singer/songwriter is delighting audiences with her talents.

Jasmin Milne, who is only 15-years-old, was one of the entertainers at last week’s Falkirk Herald Business Excellence Awards 2019.

Picture: Michael Gillen

Held in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel & Spa in Polmont, the event recognised the stars of the district’s business community.

All the entertainment was provided by local youngsters.

Jasmin, who appeared on the Voice Kids UK in 2018, has been appearing on stage since she was six.

Shortly before the awards were presented last week, she sang Someone You Loved, Skyfall and Feeling Good.

A few days later on Remembrance Sunday she was also invited to sing at the ceremony at Grangemouth War Memorial in Zetland Park.