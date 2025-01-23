Bonnybridge set to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day will take place in Bonnybridge next week.

The event will be held at the town’s memorial gardens at 10am on Monday, January 27 and all are welcome to attend.

Holocaust Memorial Day is held annually on January 27 to mark the day in 1945 when the Nazi death camp Auschwitz was liberated.

Councillor Billy Buchanan, who is organising the local service, said: “Monday is Holocaust Memorial Day. It is also the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

"We in Bonnybridge will take time to remember the six million Jewish men, women and children who were brutally murdered by the Nazis in the holocaust and other victims of Nazi persecution. We will also commemorate those who were murdered in the genocide in Bosnia 30 years ago and in other more recent genocides.

“Eighty years on is a hugely significant moment in our history. It is a time for us all to reflect and remember all victims of genocide. It is a day that together we must inspire change in the hope that all nations will join together learning the valuable lessons of the past. Lessons that remind s of our shared responsibility to build a kinder and better future for all.”