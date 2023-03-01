Bonnybridge Scouts hit the heights at Ratho EICA

Scouts were hitting new heights when they tackled a range of climbing walls.

A suggestion from one youngster saw a dozen scouts from the 27th Bonnybridge troop travel to the Edinburgh International Climbing Arena (EICA) in Ratho to tackle a new challenge.

They took part in a clip ‘n’ climb session which allowed each scout to push themselves as far as they chose. Each challenge offered different levels of difficulty and allowed the young people to progress at their pace during the session.

They had the chance of climbing the twister, racing against the clock on the speed climb, taking a step up the stairway to heaven and lighting up the board on the checkerplate, they could also speed down the vertical drop slide.

Scout leader David East, said: "The clip and climb session offered many of the scouts a new adventurous experience, saw them working as a team and having fun which is what scouting is all about. We have seen for ourselves how the young people develop in many ways through scouting, building confidence and overcoming challenges."

Group Scout leader Helen Smith, added: “When we organise and subsidise activities like this our aim is to encourage our young people in scouts, cubs and beavers, to test themselves and realise how much they are able to do. This was a fun, action packed morning which I’m sure they will be talking about for quite some time.”

As well as enjoying the experience, increasing their skills and, for some, developing a new interest, the activity helped the scouts complete aspects of their badge work.

The EICA is in Ratho and is Europe’s largest indoor climbing centre

1 . Scouts at Ratho Getting ready to hit the heights Photo: ugc Photo Sales

2 . Scouts at Ratho Paying attention to all the safety instructions Photo: ugc Photo Sales

3 . Scouts at Ratho Still able to smile while climbing Photo: ugc Photo Sales

4 . Scouts at Ratho Putting his best foot forward on the climbing wall Photo: ugc Photo Sales