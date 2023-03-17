Bonnybridge scouts help turn community green with tree planting at Bonnyfield reserve

A local nature reserve will be a lot greener after beavers, cubs and scouts did their best in a two hour planting session.

At the end of the marathon planting, the Bonnyfield Local Nature Reserve has an extra four oaks, 25 blackthorn and 10 rowan trees.

The 27th Bonnybridge Group, which already has a link with Falkirk Council’s ranger service, decided to offer their help when as part of a major series of work at the reserve.

The team of scouts, cubs and beavers along with explorers from the North Star Unit took up their spades, staves, protective covers for the trunks, buckets and watering can and headed off to the first of their three locations.

Everyone from the youngest six-year-old beaver to the 17-year-old explorer dug in, with a little help from the leaders and Falkirk Council ranger Fiona Wishart.

Fiona explained that over the winter the nature reserve had extensive work carried out through the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund. Three ponds have been restored and more than 2000 bluebells were planted by volunteers.

She said: “New meadows have been created, old ones reseeded and over 100 new trees planted. There are large trees still to be planted and we hope that some of these such as horse chestnut will become landmark features in the reserve.

“The local scout group has always been involved in work in the reserve. In the past they have helped with scrub clearance, willow control and have worked with Froglife in the reserve seeding around a new lined pond they created for amphibians and clearing an old pond of vegetation.

“The group really enjoy themselves and get stuck in with the work. It’s a great way to get young people involved in nature, learn about their local nature reserve and look after it in the future. We are all excited to see the results of all this work in the summer.”

Group Scout Leader, Helen Smith, said: “We always try to do our bit to make Bonnybridge look its best. When I saw all the work the council was doing in the reserve I contacted Fiona and offered our help.

“Our scouts, cubs and beavers were very happy to help, some even came straight from their regular Saturday morning activities to help with the digging.

“When we do anything like this it makes the young people value this beautiful place which is just on their doorstep. It also gives them a feeling of ownership.”

