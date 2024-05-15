Bonnybridge schools link up to get the clean up streets message across

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 15th May 2024, 07:11 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 07:14 BST
Youngsters in Bonnybridge are working together to clean up their neighbourhood.

Pupils at St Joseph’s and Antonine primary schools in Broomhill Road have linked up to carry out litter patrols.

They’ve also been horrified at the amount of dog fouling in the streets around their schools and decided to do something to clean up their area.

To encourage dog owners to pick up after their pets, pupils at both schools made posters and dog poo bag dispensers to get across the message.

St Joseph's and Antonine Primary schools join together to campaign against dog fouling. Pic Michael GillenSt Joseph's and Antonine Primary schools join together to campaign against dog fouling. Pic Michael Gillen
St Joseph's and Antonine Primary schools join together to campaign against dog fouling. Pic Michael Gillen

These are now attached to the railings outside the schools so people can be educated and hopefully help tidy up the streets.

This is work by pupils is towards their Unicef Rights Respecting School Award, as well as their eco education.

They’ve been supported in their campaign by Caitlin Duncan from Falkirk Council’s waste education team, who provide resources and advice for schools and community towards cleaning up litter.

