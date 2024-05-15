Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters in Bonnybridge are working together to clean up their neighbourhood.

Pupils at St Joseph’s and Antonine primary schools in Broomhill Road have linked up to carry out litter patrols.

They’ve also been horrified at the amount of dog fouling in the streets around their schools and decided to do something to clean up their area.

To encourage dog owners to pick up after their pets, pupils at both schools made posters and dog poo bag dispensers to get across the message.

St Joseph's and Antonine Primary schools join together to campaign against dog fouling. Pic Michael Gillen

These are now attached to the railings outside the schools so people can be educated and hopefully help tidy up the streets.

This is work by pupils is towards their Unicef Rights Respecting School Award, as well as their eco education.