Bonnybridge Roots club helps children and parents during school holidays

Helping youngsters and their families during the school summer holidays is the aim of Bonnybridge group, Roots.

For the second consecutive year, it has provided activities and lunches three days a week during July and August.

This Friday marks the last day of another successful session with dozens attending the three-hours sessions from 11am until 2pm.

Originally set up by Jennifer Anderson with support from Falkirk Council to help children with additional support needs, it is open to all youngsters with an average of 150 people attending weekly, some even travelling from Cumbernauld after hearing about what was on offer.

Activities at Bonnybridge community centre have included arts and crafts, as well as sports, with healthy lunches provided for everyone attending.

A generous £600 donation from Asda helped towards the running costs of the popular club and Margaret Bradie from the supermarket recently attended to hand over a cheque.

Jennifer, who set up the support group because having two children with autism she knew first hand what the pressures on parents were, said all those involved had been overwhelmed by the response.

She said: “We provide this scheme to help with all the struggles that families face during the long summer school holiday period. We are now on our last week and hope that everyone attending has enjoyed it.

“It has given children an opportunity to interact with others and has also given parents the opportunity meet and chat with others in similar circumstances – all helping to break up the holiday period.”