Bonnybridge residents given chance to air views on park's new pump track

Plans for a new pump track at Anderson Park in Bonnybridge are moving on at pace and now local people are being invited to help shape the final design.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A public drop-in event will take place at Anderson Park from 4pm to 6pm on Thursday, August 14, allowing the community to view proposals, chat to the team behind the project, and give feedback that will help inform the next steps.

The pump track, designed for bikes, scooters, skateboards and other wheeled sports, is one of several improvements being delivered in Bonnybridge through a £500,000 investment from Falkirk Council’s Regeneration Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delivered in partnership with Green Action Trust, the project is part of a broader effort to create safer, more active spaces for young people and local families. Similar tracks in the area have become popular destinations for cyclists of all ages, and the council hopes to bring those same benefits to Bonnybridge.

Residents will be able to air their views about the new pump track in Anderson Park (Picture: Submitted)

Councillor Paul Garner, council spokesperson for economic development, said: “We’ve worked with the community to identify what improvements would make the biggest difference – and creating better spaces for young people was a clear priority.

"The pump track at Anderson Park has the potential to be a fantastic asset for Bonnybridge, but we want to get it right. That’s why this event is so important, as it’s your chance to help shape something new and exciting for the village.”

Green Action Trust development officer James Montgomery said: “We’re excited to support Falkirk Council in bringing this new pump track to life. It’s a great example of how improving green spaces can deliver for local people, creating places that are fun, active, and welcoming for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Projects like this also support wider ambitions through the Central Scotland Green Network, helping communities enjoy the outdoors, improve wellbeing, and make the most of their local environment.”

Bonnybridge and Slamannan are among the first areas where Regeneration Fund work is moving forward. Bainsford and Langlees, Dunipace, Camelon and Tamfourhill and Bo’ness are also set to benefit from the fund, with ongoing community engagement helping to determine what improvements matter most to local people in those areas.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.