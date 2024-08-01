Bonnybridge plant hire firm planning to expand its business with new facility in Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bonnybridge-based GBSS Civil and Plant Hire lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 9, which was subsequently validated on July 30, to construct a building for Class 4 business use on land to the west of Asda Depot, Orchardhall Way, Abbotsford Business Park, Falkirk.

Class 4 business use allows light industry or research and development of products or processes on the premises.

The application will be dealt with by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than September 29.