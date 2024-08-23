Bonnybridge plant hire firm looks to expand into Falkirk with new base

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Bonnybridge plant hire firm is looking for permission to build a new base in the Falkirk area.

GBSS Civil and Plant Hire lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 9, which was then validated on Thursday, August 22, to construct a building for business use on land to the west of Asda Depot, Orchardhall Way, Abbotsford Business Park, Falkirk.

According to the online planning information, the site is situated to the north of the centre of Falkirk in an area that has a combination of industrial businesses and nearby housing.

There are currently several other commercial buildings nearby, including Scania and Asda, as well as other large areas of undeveloped land.

The application has been lodged with Falkirk Council (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

The planning documents state: “The proposed building is based on the adjacent Scania building. The site is layout includes areas of accessible parking, with a large tarmac area for deliveries and collection of plant hire.

"Proposed landscaping will consist of grass verges and boundary tree planting."