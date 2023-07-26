News you can trust since 1845
Bonnybridge petrol station looking for permission to expand and add jet wash facilities

An application has been lodged with Falkirk Council planners looking for the green light to make a number of alterations and additions to a local petrol station.
By James Trimble
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 14:50 BST

Keith Jewers is looking for permission to extend the sales unit, install two jet washers and make alterations to the exit of the Cowden Service Station, in Main Street, Bonnybridge.

A decision on the application, which was validated on Monday, July 24, is expected to be made by council planning officers acting under delegated powers.

