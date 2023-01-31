Bonnybridge marks Holocaust Memorial Day

Organised by Bonnybridge councillor Billy Buchanan, it saw the raising of the Holocaust flag, while flowers and lanterns of peace were laid. Plans to light 78 candles had to be abandoned due to the weather conditions.

Councillor Buchanan said: “The Holocaust threatened the fabric of civilisation and genocide must still be resisted every day. Our world often feels fragile and vulnerable, and we cannot be complacent. Prejudice and the language of hatred must be challenged by all. Each year across the UK thousands of people come together to learn more about the past and take action to create a safer future for all mankind.