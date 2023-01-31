News you can trust since 1845
Bonnybridge marks Holocaust Memorial Day

The community of Bonnybridge gathered on Friday to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

By Jill Buchanan
4 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 12:51pm

The day is recognised worldwide and marks the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenan by Allied troops on January 27, 1945.

Organised by Bonnybridge councillor Billy Buchanan, it saw the raising of the Holocaust flag, while flowers and lanterns of peace were laid. Plans to light 78 candles had to be abandoned due to the weather conditions.

Councillor Buchanan said: “The Holocaust threatened the fabric of civilisation and genocide must still be resisted every day. Our world often feels fragile and vulnerable, and we cannot be complacent. Prejudice and the language of hatred must be challenged by all. Each year across the UK thousands of people come together to learn more about the past and take action to create a safer future for all mankind.

“Together we bear witness for those who endured genocide and we honour the survivors and all those whose lives were changed beyond recognition.”

The Holocaust memorial day commemoration took place in the memorial garden

The event took place in the heart of the village at 4pm on Friday

People were invited to lay white roses

The community came together to remember those who lost their lives in the Holocaust

