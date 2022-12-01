Tom Horn believes he must have raised around £100,000 during this time – but says he couldn’t have done it without the help of many family and friends and his very generous supporters. His last cheque handover was last month when £5240 was divided between Maggie’s Forth Valley and Kinnaird Primary’s Thistle Wing and Annexe. Grateful representatives of both the charity and the school went along to Bonnybridge Golf Club to receive their cheques.

The 66-year-old said that his fundraising efforts began when he worked at Foseco Ltd in High Bonnybridge. Tom said: “We set up a wee social club and used to fundraise to give the children a Christmas party and pantomime trip. The adults would get a bottle of spirits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When the social club ended I decided to do something to help local charities and good causes. Over the years they’ve all been different – we’ve often given to Strathcarron Hospice, also Driving Force which takes people to hospital appointments, but we’ve given to schools and lots of other charities. The common theme is always that we’re helping people in our communities.”

Tom Horn and friends present cheuqes to Maggie's Forth Valley and Kinnaird Primary Thistle Wing and Annexe Pic: Scott Louden

His amazing efforts have been supported by members of Bonnybridge Golf Club and the village’s bowling club. This year’s total – one of the highest ever – was achieved thanks to a sportsman’s lunch and speakers’ night, as well as a popular bowling day. While one brave soul even had his head shaved to bring in cash.

However, ill health means that Tom has decided to call it a day as far as fundraising is concerned. He added: “I’d like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years and the many local businesses who have been so generous. A special shout out to Robert Heeps, who used to run the Canal Inn in Camelon and who sponsored our fundraising events for the last 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad